Chernin Entertainment, Netflix Sign First-Look Deal for Film

Chernin Entertainment, the production company run by Peter Chernin, has signed a first-look, non-exclusive deal with Netflix for films, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Chernin was previously set up at Fox but the executive called it quits with the company following the Disney-Fox merger. The split was due to Disney’s aversion to bring on third party partners to finance its films.

Terms of the deal between Chernin and Netflix were not disclosed.

The partnership between Chernin Entertainment and Fox produced such hits as the new “Planet of the Apes” trilogy reboot, “Hidden Figures” and “The Greatest Showman.” Some bombs, like “Snatched” and “Tolkien” also came out of the partnership.

Most recently, Chernin produced James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari,” which scored four Oscar nominations and won two, and which also grossed $117 million at the domestic box office. He also recently produced the animated comedy “Spies in Disguise,” starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, as well as Kristen Stewart’s “Underwater.”

Chernin Entertainment is currently in post-production on the “Fear Street” trilogy in post-production with Disney. The first movie was set to hit theaters in June. The “Fear Street” films are teenage horror stories based on books by “Goosebumps” author R.L. Stine, and all three are directed by Leigh Janiak, a horror director behind the film “Honeymoon.

Representatives for Chernin and Netflix declined to comment.