Tom Holland in his new film “Cherry” has gone from Spider-Man to finally breaking bad, teaming up again with “Avengers” directors the Russo Brothers but this time showing a tougher, darker side than the perky chatterbox that is Peter Parker.

This first trailer for “Cherry” shows Holland robbing banks, but doing so calmly and even politely. It’s a serious role for Holland, even as the film flashes some dark humor.

“I’m 23 years old, and sometimes I wonder if life is wasted on me,” he says in the trailer. “My greatest accomplishment is not dying.”

Also Read: No, Tom Holland's 'Cherry' Poster Is Not Supposed to Look That Bad

“Cherry” is based on a novel and follows a young man from Ohio who drops out of college to serve in Iraq as an Army medic, only to return home with a serious case of PTSD that spirals into a drug addiction. Surrounded by other depraved misfits and draining his finances, he turns to robbing banks in order to fuel his bad habits, slowly alienating his true love along the way. The film is a coming-of-age story but even has some dark humor and grim moments at war both abroad and at home.

Starring alongside Holland in the film are Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck and Michael Gandolfini.

“Cherry” is directed by “Avengers” directors Anthony and Joe Russo and comes from a screenplay by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg. The Russo Brothers also produced with Mike Larocca, Jonathan Gray, Matthew Rhodes, Jake Aust and Chris Castaldi.

Apple is releasing “Cherry” in theaters for a late Oscar play on February 26 and will then debut it on Apple TV+ on March 12.

Check out the first trailer here and above.