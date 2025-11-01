Cheryl Hines Blames Politics for Estrangement From Former ‘Curb’ Costar Larry David | Video

Cheryl Hines hasn’t spoken to her “Curb Your Enthusiasm” costar Larry David since the show’s April 2024 finale due to “politics,” the actress said in an interview on the “Hot Mics” podcast this week.

“I haven’t talked to him in a while,” said Hines, who is married to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me.”

Play video

She continued, “I think it’s just politics, it makes conversations … ” before host Billy Bush interjected, “Let’s not forget this is the man who wrote a New York Times article called dinner with Hitler … he was criticizing Bill Maher. You can’t take it personally.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hines recalled a 2004 trip where she ended up skiing with Kennedy, who was then married to Mary Richardson Kennedy, and David.

The trio was gathered for a charity event organized by her former costar and she and David didn’t intend to ski, Hines said. “We were just going to go to the, you know, the dinner that night but then somehow we got there, and the next thing you know people are fitting us in skis.”

RFK Jr. had “people getting skis for us” and then “next thing I know, we’re on the ski slope and it’s like, ‘What just happened?’” Hines added.

The actress also described Kennedy, who she married in August 2014, as “very polite.”

“I didn’t have a hat … I wasn’t prepared to ski,” she said, “And that was before people wore, I mean, helmets, there were probably people wearing helmets, and it’s always a good idea when you’re skiing, but I didn’t have a helmet, I didn’t have a knit hat or anything.”

“And Bobby said, ‘You’re going to be cold, you need this hat,’ and he took his hat off and gave it to me,” Hines continued. “And then Larry was like, ‘Oh, okay, I would have given you my hat, but I’m bald.”

Watch the interview with Cheryl Hines in the video above.