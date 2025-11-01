Jim Acosta Slams NBC as ‘Latest Network to Compromise Itself’ After Comcast Donation to Trump Ballroom

Comcast’s donation to the construction of Donald Trump’s planned ballroom indicates that NBC, the TV network it acquired in 2009, is the latest to “compromise itself” for the president, Jim Acosta said on The Jim Acosta Show.”

“I do wanna mention this and that is all of our major TV networks, and this is going to be a somewhat serious note here. All of our major TV networks right now, they’re compromised in some fashion as the U.S. evolves or mutates into having a state-dominated TV system. NBC is now the latest network to compromise itself. The parent company of NBC Comcast recently donated money to Trump’s ballroom,” he began on the Friday episode.

He continued, “Add that to the bribes that ABC and CBS paid to Trump earlier this year, not to mention CBS being taken over by right-wing zealots, and of course we all know what’s happening over at Fox, which is already state TV — you have a situation in this country that is starting to seem like state-dominated television in the United States, or at least state compromised television here in the United States.”

The news also caught the attention of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow this week after the White House released a list of 37 corporations who have donated to the $300 million ballroom. Comcast is the only company on the list that owns media brands, including NBC and MSNBC.

“For every Avelo Airlines, for every Paul Weiss law firm, and all the other law firms that did corrupt deals with Trump, for every corporation – like our parent company for another hot minute, Comcast – that wants to pay for Trump to take a literal wrecking ball, excuse me, I mean an excavator to the White House,” Maddow said Monday.

“There may be a cost to their bottom line when they do things against American values, against the public interest, because they want to please Trump or buy him off or profit somehow from his authoritarian overthrow of our democracy.”

The hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” also slammed the news. “The president one week says, ‘We’re not going to touch the East Wing.’ The next week, he destroys that half of the White House that has been home to such history,” Joe Scarborough said Monday. “No other president in our lifetime would have even thought about doing this just on instinct, so abruptly.”