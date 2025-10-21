Cheryl Hines Says Husband RFK Suggested They Pretend to Be Separated During His 2024 Presidential Run

Cheryl Hines says husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested they pretend to be separated during his 2024 presidential campaign to deflect negative attention away the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, but she declined.

“Some people were very upset that I was even married to Bobby,” Hines told Fox News Digital in an interview about her new memoir, “Unscripted.” “They were vocally coming at me because I’m married to Bobby. So Bobby felt like, ‘You shouldn’t be having to take that heat. So why don’t we just say we’re separated?’”

Hines said she appreciated the gesture at the time, but calculated that it wouldn’t do much good.

“It was a very sweet notion, but yeah, I didn’t think that was helpful,” she continued. “What needed to happen — and what did happen — is we got closer together. I understood the sentiment behind it, but this is why I think the book is so interesting: you’re in these unique situations that nobody else can imagine.”

Hines, who plays Larry David’s on-screen wife in the HBO comedy, has been married to Kennedy since 2014. She stuck by Kennedy after it was revealed late last year that the Secretary of Health and Human Services had conducted an “emotional affair” with Olivia Nuzzi, a New Yorker writer who covered the 2024 campaign and later parted ways with the magazine.