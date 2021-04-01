Chet Dave Promoted to Head of Comedy Development at 20th Television

20th Television has promoted comedy development exec Chet Dave to senior vice president, the studio announced Thursday.

Dave will oversee all comedy development for the Disney-owned studio, reporting to executive vice president of development, Carolyn Cassidy. He and his team will set the studio’s comedy development strategy, identify writers and help to shepherd projects from pitch to series order.

Dave steps in for Cheryl Dolins, who left the studio late last year following a reorganization that put ABC’s Karey Burke in charge of a combined 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

Also Read: 20th Television Launches Animation Unit Led by Marci Proietto

Dave joined the studio in 2013 and most recently served as vice president of comedy development, working on titles including “The Last Man on Earth,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and Disney+’s upcoming “Doogie Kamealoha, MD.”

“I have worked with Chet for almost a decade now and I know how incredibly passionate he is about comedy and making breakthrough television,” Cassidy said in a statement. “Producers love him and for good reason; he has incredible taste and he champions their visions like no one else. I know how committed he is to delivering great content to our Disney platforms and beyond, and to top it off he’s a kind and trustworthy colleague, despite that ridiculous fake British accent.”

Added Dave, “I cannot thank Karey and Carolyn enough for this life changing opportunity. I am also grateful for all of the incredible mentors I have had throughout my career, and I look forward to using my accent to get ahead even more in this new role, despite how Carolyn feels about it.”