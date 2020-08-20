Go Pro Today

Chi Chi DeVayne, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant, Dies at 34

DeVayne was hospitalized with kidney failure in July

| August 20, 2020 @ 2:24 PM Last Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 2:25 PM
Chi Chi DeVayne Drag Race

VH1

Two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Chi Chi DeVayne has died at the age of 34, TheWrap has confirmed.

DeVayne, real name Zavion Davenport, was hospitalized last month with an undiagnosed illness. In a series of Instagram videos, DeVayne said she had tested negative for COVID-19 but was believed to be suffering kidney failure.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne,” “Drag Race” host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. “I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”

“On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers,” the statement continued.

“Drag Race” producers World of Wonder tweeted their own tribute to DeVayne on Thursday. “Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met,” the tweet read. “Rest in power, Chi Chi.”

DeVayne first competed on Season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” back in 2016, quickly becoming a fan favorite. She returned to the franchise in 2018 for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3.

