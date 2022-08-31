‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show

Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall.

“I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”

The news of Soffer’s departure broke Monday, with the actor sharing his thanks with the longtime fans of the show, who’ve followed his story line since the series debuted in 2014.

“This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am,” Soffer tweeted Monday. “You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all.”

The news of Soffer’s exit comes days after news broke that another major cast member of a Dick Wolf-produced NBC show — Kelli Giddish of “Law & Order: SVU” — was exiting in the upcoming season.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life,” the actress said in a statement last week.

“Chicago P.D.” returns to NBC with its Season 10 premiere on Sept. 21. “Law & Order: SVU” premieres a day later on Sept. 22.