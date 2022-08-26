‘Grimm’ Alum Sasha Roiz Checks Into ‘Chicago Med’

“Grimm” alum Sasha Roiz is heading to NBC’s “Chicago Med” for Season 8.

The actor joins the show in a recurring guest star role as Jack Egan, who has been described as a multimillionaire renaissance man.

Roiz previously starred on the network as Captain Sean Renard in “Grimm,” between 2011-2017. He followed his “Grimm” role up by appearing on USA’s “Suits,” and more recently, Fox’s “9-1-1.”

Meanwhile, Lilah Richcreek Estrada is also joining “Med” in a recurring guest star role. The “Wonder Years” alum will play Nellie Cuevas. Nellie is a psychology fellow, which will see her working alongside Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt).

NBC’s #OneChicago block — “Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” — returns starting Wednesday, Sept. 21 on NBC.