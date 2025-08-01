‘Chief of War’ Review: Jason Momoa Turns Hawaiian Folklore Into an Ambitious TV Epic That Rivals ‘Game of Thrones’

Ten years in the making, Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett bring their passion project to life with the visually stunning, action-packed and culturally significant series, “Chief of War.” The Apple TV+ drama tells the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii at the turn of the 18th century from an indigenous perspective.

It’s undoubtedly one of the most ambitious series in recent memory, as it takes a heavy and delicate subject matter but manages to make it action-packed and informative in equal measures, which can be a tough line to tow. I knew very little, if anything, about the history of Hawaii. However, after watching “Chief of War,” I felt inspired to research the various real-life figures and what happened to them after the events of the 10-episode series.

The importance of “Chief of War” stretches beyond entertainment as it gives native Hawaiians a platform to reclaim their history and tell the story of their people by bringing it to a mainstream audience. This is a big responsibility for Momoa and the cast and crew to ensure authenticity, which they achieve with cultural advisors in every production department. Also, even the inclusion of Hawaiian language dialogue was a culturally-significant moment as the language almost became extinct after it was banned from being taught in Hawaiian schools in 1896. Now, millions of people get to hear the language take center stage on one of the biggest shows of 2025.

Beyond the cultural impact, “Chief of War” is also a bloody entertaining TV show that boasts incredible performances from its cast.

This could be a bold claim, but the show will be the making of Luciane Buchanan. The New Zealand actress has already made waves with Netflix’s “The Night Agent,” but her star-turning performance as Ka’ahumanu is a game-changer. In playing the queen consort and one of Kamehameha I’s wives, Buchanan brings emotionality and pathos as her character must balance prophecy and tradition with the changing landscape of the modern world and the evil forces that threaten it.

Another stellar performance was by the mohawk-sporting Cliff Curtis, who was impeccable as Keōua. The New Zealander’s performance added a real gruesome edge to the show, portraying Keōua like a Marvel villain in the way that he seemed an indestructible threat to the protagonists and their way of life. Though the character could have benefited from more scenes exploring the reasons for his madness.

Luciane Buchanan in “Chief of War.” (Apple TV+)

Perhaps the greatest character of “Chief of War” was the Polynesian islands with wide sweeping shots of filming locations in New Zealand and Hawaii, adding real drama and surreal beauty to the drama. Not even the bloody battles and violence could stop this from being a great advertisement to hop on a plane and take in the incredible sights that the islands have to offer.

It could be the New Zealand backdrop and violent battles that are clouding my judgment, but it felt like “Chief of War” took heavy inspiration from “Lord of the Rings.” And just like the Tolkien stories, “Chief of War” thrived when it leant into the mystical and fantastical.

The old world superstitions and beliefs of the native Hawaiians were represented hauntingly by the Prophetess. While it’s hard to strike the balance between being an authentic representation of history and an entertaining show, I would have loved to see more of the surrealist moments, as that created such a unique atmosphere within the show.

And just like “Lord of the Rings,” “Chief of War” knows exactly how to produce an epic battle scene that had the audience on the edge of their seats with high-octane action.

Jason Momoa and Temuera Morrison in “Chief of War.” (Apple TV+)

Without giving much away, the final battle sequence was the perfect climax to a dramatic and well-crafted series. It was fast-paced, exhilarating and ultra-violent — the image of Momoa ripping someone’s tongue out of their throat and biting it comes to mind.

“Chief of War” writer and lead star Momoa made his big Hollywood breakthrough on “Game of Thrones,” and comparisons have already been made between the two shows as the audience are taken on an epic adventure to different lands, minus the fire-breathing dragons.

Whilst I can’t see the upcoming Apple TV+ show having as big a cultural impact as “Game of Thrones,” I am incredibly optimistic and excited about the future of “Chief of War.” There are no confirmed plans for future seasons, but Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett have got something special on their hands. The promising first season has given them a perfect launching pad to further showcase the rich culture and powerful stories of native Hawaiians that have been waiting to be told.

“Chief of War” premieres Friday, Aug. 1, on Apple TV+.