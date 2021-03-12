China’s Wanda Gives Up Majority Stake in AMC Theatres

The Chinese conglomerate Wanda has given up its majority stake in the theater chain AMC Entertainment, operating as AMC Theatres, according to the theater chain’s SEC filing on Friday.

Wanda now just holds a 9.8% stock ownership in AMC Entertainment as of March 3. It had cut 23.0% of the company’s outstanding common stock and 47.3% of the combined voting power of common stock back on Dec. 31.

“On February 1, 2021, Wanda exercised its right to convert its remaining 46,103,784 shares of Class B Common stock into an equivalent number of shares of Class A Common Stock. Even after conversion, Wanda may have significant influence over our corporate management and affairs, due to their representation on the Board of Directors and their 9.8% stock ownership as of March 3, 2021, based on our records and information from Wanda,” the filing reads.

