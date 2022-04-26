Chloe Bailey to Star in Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ at Universal

Chloe Bailey, the “Grown-ish” star and one half of the pop duo Chloe x Halle, is set to star in a youth choir comedy called “Praise This” at Universal.

Tina Gordon (“Little,” “What Men Want”) is directing the film and also wrote the most recent draft of the script, which is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. “Praise This” is based on an original idea by The Story Company and Camilla Blackett, and the writing group Murder Ink wrote previous drafts of the screenplay.

Production on “Praise This” will begin in Atlanta in June.

Will Packer Productions founder and CEO Will Packer (“The Photograph,” “Little”) and The Story Company co-founder and CEO Tim Story are set to produce alongside executive producer and Will Packer Productions EVP Johanna Byer.

“Praise This” falls under Will Packer Productions’ first look deal with Universal which has also been behind Gordon’s “Little” as well as “Night School,” “Girls’ Trip” and “Ride Along.”

Executive vice president of production Erik Baiers and director of production development Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Bailey can next be seen in Miramax’s supernatural thriller “The Georgetown Project,” with Russell Crowe and Ryan Simpkins.

Bailey is represented by CAA, Parkwood Entertainment and Schure Media Group. Gordon is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Blackett is represented by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Yorn Levine.

Deadline first reported the news.