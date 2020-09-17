“‘Shadow in the Cloud’ is a captivating film with mesmerizing visual effects. Roseanne Liang’s distinct vision and Chloë Grace Moretz’s knock out performance are guaranteed to bring audiences to the edge of their seats,” Peter Jarowey, CEO of Vertical Entertainment and Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the amazing female-led filmmaking team and Endeavor Content to bring this film to North American audiences next year.”
Liang added: “I’m over the moon, on cloud nine with a song in my heart and a smile on my face. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with the teams at Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment to bring our film to North American screens. This project has weathered more than its fair share of challenges, but its success is due to the army of artists and technicians who poured their love and faith into 83 minutes of heart, fun and engaging spectacle. I can’t wait for everyone to experience Flight Officer Garrett’s ascension. “
The deal was negotiated by Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with Marc Danon at Redbox Entertainment and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.
