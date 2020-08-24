Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and blackbear are among the performers set to take the stage during the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show on Sunday.

The 90-minute pre-show will be hosted by MTV’s Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa. In addition to performances from the artists listed above, the show will also feature “celebrity interviews and coast-to-coast coverage from celebrity correspondents, Kevan Kenney and Travis Mills.” It airs Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT, leading into the VMAs broadcast, hosted by Keke Palmer at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

A new award will also be handed out during the pre-show broadcast celebrating the best performances by doctors, nurses and other frontline medical workers.

Nominees for the “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers” include:

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – “Imagine”

Dr. Nate Wood – “Lean On Me”

Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – “Level Up”

Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell

Lori Marie Key – “Amazing Grace”

The VMAs will be held live and in-person from Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET with permission from New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo. The event will have a limited capacity or no audience.

According to MTV, producers and Barclays Center management have been working closely with New York health officials to develop health and safety protocols for the show. In addition to the limited audience, the show will also employ “extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, [and] the virtualization of components where possible.”

At least some portions of the show will be filmed remotely, with MTV promising performances from “various iconic locations” throughout New York City’s five boroughs. Performers include Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Maluma, Miley Cyrus and The Weeknd.

Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the 2020 “VMAs.” Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer.