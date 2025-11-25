Chloé Zhao Reveals She Remade the ‘Buffy’ Class Protector Award for Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I Did the Whole Thing’ | Video

Chloé Zhao gifted Sarah Michelle Gellar a replica of the “Class Protector” award from Season 3 of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” after the actress revealed she never kept the original.

The filmmaker, who serves as a director and executive producer for the “Buffy” revival pilot, shared she gave Gellar the sentimental gift on the last day of shooting — she also made a pretty memorable speech to the cast and crew.

“I will say the prom episode is one of my favorites,” Zhao told journalist Lauren Veneziani. “Actually, Sarah told me she didn’t keep the umbrella. So, on the day of the wrap, we made a replica of that and then I memorized the speech. So, I went up there to say, ‘Some of us didn’t know you,’ you know there’s that speech. Jonathan gave the speech. And as soon as I started saying those lines [producer] Gail Berman’s son started crying in the audience.”

Per Zhao, she reenacted the whole sweet Season 3 scene, which shows Buffy (Gellar) receiving a golden umbrella from her classmates after they gave her the superlative of “class protector.”

“I did the whole thing,” she proudly shared. “And then we presented her with the [Class Protector award]. It was amazing. Some of the crew members were like, ‘What’s happening?’ But the ones that know the speech … I had such a good time doing that.”

The upcoming revival, titled “Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale,” is expected to premiere on Hulu in 2026. The show wrapped production for its pilot back in August, with Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong leading the new series.

The original “Buffy” ran for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003. The first five seasons aired on The WB, before moving over to UPN for Seasons 6 and 7.

In addition to Gellar, “Buffy” starred Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Stewart Head, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield and the late Michelle Trachtenberg.

It’s unclear if any additional original cast members will appear in the “Buffy” revival.