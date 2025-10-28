‘Scrubs’ Revival, ‘The Rookie’ Season 8 Get Winter Premiere Dates on ABC

ABC unveiled its midseason premiere schedule, including the “Scrubs” revival, “The Rookie” Season 8 and Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

As the network looks towards 2026, they will kick off programming with Season 36 of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” “Will Trent” and “The Rookie” will premiere new seasons the first week of January with “High Potential” returning for more episodes. All ABC original programming will stream the next day on Hulu.

“Our midseason schedule underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional storytelling and engaging content to audiences wherever they choose to watch,” president of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich said. “Across ABC and its streaming home on Hulu, we have the best shows on television, from acclaimed dramas to standout comedies and unscripted hits.”

“American Idol” will return for its Season 24 premiere with Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood on the judging panel. The singing competition series will move to Monday nights on Jan. 26. For the first time, the show will bring its Hollywood Week to Nashville.

The “Scrubs” reboot will air its two-episode series premiere Wednesday, Feb. 25. Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke will all scrub back in at Sacred Heart Hospital alongside a new crop of doctors for the comedy series.

“Mormon Wives” star Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” moves the franchise to Sunday nights. Jesse Palmer will return to host the series, which is set to premiere March 22.

“Shifting Gears,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Shark Tank” will return to the network on Wednesdays starting Jan. 7. “9-1-1,” “9-1-1 Nashville” and “Grey’s Anatomy” will return on Thursdays starting Jan. 8. ABC’s new drama series “RJ Decker” (working title) starring Scott Speedman will debut in 2026 with a premiere date yet to be announced.

“Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars” airs its Season 4 premiere Friday, Feb. 27, while “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” will have its midseason return on Jan. 9.

The NBA also heads back to ABC Jan. 24 airing on select Saturdays, kicking off with the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks.

Check out ABC’s full midseason schedule below:

SUNDAY, JAN. 4

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Season 36 Return)

TUESDAY, JAN. 6

8:00 p.m. “Will Trent” (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00 p.m. “High Potential” (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (Season 8 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7

8:00 p.m. “Shifting Gears” (Season 2 Midseason Return)

8:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (Season 5 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (Season 17 Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JAN. 8

8:00 p.m. “9-1-1” (Season 9 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Nashville” (Season 1 Midseason Return)

10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 22 Midseason Return)

FRIDAY, JAN. 9

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (Season 6 Midseason Return)

9:00 p.m. “20/20” (Season 48 Midseason Return)

SATURDAY, JAN. 24

8:00 p.m. “Inside the NBA”

8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

MONDAY, JAN. 26

8:00 p.m. “American Idol” (Season 24 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25

8:00 p.m. “Scrubs” (Two-Episode Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, FEB. 27

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars” (Season 4 Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

8:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette” (Season 22 Premiere)