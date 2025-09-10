‘The Bachelorette’ Finds Its Season 22 Lead in ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul will be the next lead of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

Frankie Paul, who is best known for rising to fame on MomTok before starring on the Hulu reality series, will headline the 22nd season of “The Bachelorette,” set to air in 2026. The season will follow the release of “Mormon Wives” Season 3 on Nov. 13. The reality star is 31 and is a single mother of three.

The casting was announced on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast whose teaser videos on Tuesday afternoon led fans to speculate about Frankie Paul’s casting after Cooper teased that the new lead hadn’t yet been in the “Bachelor” franchise and is a part of another reality show.

Frankie Paul’s casting comes amid a shakeup for “The Bachelorette,” which took a break in 2025 after not airing during its typical summer slot. “The Bachelorette” Season 22 will air prior to “The Bachelor” Season 30, TheWrap has learned, as the franchise scales back the frequency of its seasons.

Frankie Paul follows in the footsteps of the most recent “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran, who led Season 21 of the ABC reality dating show during summer 2025. She isn’t the only “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star expanding her horizons within the Disney family, with Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck set to appear on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars,” premiering Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Before Frankie Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” airs, the franchise will launch the second season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which will be led by former NFLer Mel Owens.

“The Bachelorette” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company, with Scott Teti, who showran “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10, serving as executive producer.