‘The Bachelor’ Renewed for Season 30 at ABC With New Showrunner

“The Bachelor” will return for its 30th season at ABC, but this time with a new top dog.

Scott Teti will lead the legacy dating series as showrunner after serving as an executive producer on the most recent season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TheWrap has learned.

After previous co-showrunners Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner exited the series in March following “toxic” workplace allegations, the dating series’ renewal was delayed as the franchise searched for a replacement. Teti only joined Bachelor Nation in January when he was named EP and showrunner of the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“The Bachelor’s” fate had been in limbo since February when ABC announced there would be no new season of “The Bachelorette” this summer, breaking the traditional release schedule of the franchise’s sister show. ABC also did not renew the milestone season at its upfront presentation on May 13 because they had yet to attach a new leader.

Season 10 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which premieres Sunday, will be the first time the series will bring previous contestants from “The Golden Bachelor” and “The Golden Bachelorette” together with younger contestants. This season, 16 twenty-somethings and 10 “Goldens” in their 60s and 70s will head to Costa Rica to build romantic connections.

Prior to joining “BiP,” Teti executive produced ABC’s “Claim to Fame” and Bravo’s “Summer House.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming “Golden Bachelor” has made headlines for his preferences ahead of Season 2. The 66-year-old former NFL player Mel Owens said he did not want any women over 60 to participate on his season, noting that he made that clear to producers once he was attached.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. A premiere date for Season 30 has yet to be announced, but the series typically debuts new seasons in late January and will likely return in early 2026.