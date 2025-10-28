‘Scrubs’ Reboot: Aseem Batra Assumes Full Showrunner Title as Tim Hobert Exits

After getting the series greenlight from ABC, the “Scrubs” reboot is seeing some shakeup in its creative team, with Aseem Batra assuming the full duties of showrunner as Tim Hobert exits the show.

While Batra and Hobert were attached to co-showrun and executive produce “Scrubs,” Hobert has departed the series due to creative differences, according to media reports, leaving Batra to showrun solo. The news comes just three months after Batra and Hobert were announced as showrunners, and production on the series is underway.

“Scrubs” creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence is also attached to executive produce the series, but it was made clear early on in the show’s development that he would not be serving as showrunner as he balances his other series, including Warner Bros. TV and Apple TV’s “Shrinking,” “Ted Lasso” and “Bad Monkey.”

Lawrence serves as an executive producer for the series, which hails from 20th Television, for Doozer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Original series star Zach Braff was already attached to the project prior to the series greenlight, and since then his “Scrubs” co-stars Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley have all come on board as well. Braff, Faison and Chalke also serve as executive producers on the series.

The official logline for the new show is as follows: “JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”