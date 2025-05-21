Zach Braff Joins ‘Scrubs’ Reboot at ABC

Zach Braff is heading back to where it all started: “Scrubs.”

Braff, who starred in the original “Scrubs” series from 2001-2010, has joined the cast of the reboot show, which is currently in development at ABC, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The news comes months after news broke in December that a follow-up of the hit medical comedy is early development at 20th Television for ABC. “Scrubs” executive producer Bill Lawrence is attached to EP the new series, but he won’t be returning as showrunner as he balances his other series, including Warner Bros. TV’s and Apple TV+’s “Shrinking,” “Ted Lasso” and “Bad Monkey.”

With Braff, who led the cast as Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian, confirmed for the reboot, it can be expected that the new series will look towards casting the series’ additional stars, including Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes.

The original series, which centered on the antics at Sacred Heart Hospital, ran for seven seasons on NBC before moving to ABC for its final two installments.

After working with Lawrence on “Scrubs,” Braff maintained a relationship with the producer by directing episodes of “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking,” and acting in “Bad Monkey.” He will also direct the Steve Carell HBO series created by Lawrence and “Scrubs” writer Matt Tarses.

Beyond “Scrubs,” Braff can be seen in “Alex, Inc.” “French Girl,” “A Little White Lie” and “The Comeback Trail,” among others.

Braff is repped by CAA, Range Media partners and attorney Ken Richman.