“Scrubs” fans might be in for a reunion on NBC’s “Extended Family.”

Donald Faison, who stars as Trey Taylor opposite Jon Cryer on “Extended Family,” promised Zach Braff would appear as a guest star should the sitcom receive a Season 2 renewal.

“If we come back for Season 2, Zach Braff is on the show, I promise you that,” Faison told reporters on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Since starring on “Scrubs” from 2001-2010 as J.D. and Christopher Turk, longtime friends Braff and Faison have teamed up to cohost their podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” and reunited onscreen in a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial in 2022.

“Extended Family” creator Mike O’Malley added Wednesday that he would be interested in bringing “Resident Alien” star Alan Tudyk to the sitcom, as well.

“I did a movie with Alan Tudyk 25 years ago — ’28 Days’ — it was … one of our first movies and I love Alan and I’d love for Alan to be on the show,” O’Malley added. “I think Alan [would be] unbelievable because he’s a star … and he could tell me all the ‘Star Wars’ secrets.”

In addition to Faison and Cryer, “Extended Family” stars “Suits” star Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney. The series follows divorced parents Jim and Julia, who decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart,” the official logline reads.

As “Extended Family” debuted on Dec. 23, the first two episodes of the multicam comedy series have reached an audience of 10 million viewers across NBC’s linear and digital platforms as well as Peacock, according to combined Nielsen figures and internal viewing data, TheWrap revealed exclusively.