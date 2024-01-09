Jon Cryer-Led ‘Extended Family’ Series Premiere Scores 10 Million NBC, Peacock Viewers | Exclusive

Ratings

The Season 2 return of “Night Court” also brought in 9 million viewers across linear, digital and streaming platforms

Extended-Family
Donald Faison as Trey, Abigail Spencer as Julia, Jon Cryer as Jim in "Extended Family" (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

NBC has a hit on its hands with the Jon Cryer-led sitcom “Extended Family.”

The first two episodes of the Mike O’Malley comedy series have reached an audience of 10 million viewers across NBC’s linear and digital platforms as well as Peacock, according to combined Nielsen figures and internal viewing data, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“Extended Family,” which also stars Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney, debuted alongside a holiday-themed episode of “Night Court” on Dec. 23, before both shows moved to their regular timeslots on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

With “Extended Family” premiering at 8:30 p.m. ET after “Night Court’s” 8 p.m. timeslot, “Extended Family” retained 94% of its live 18-49 demo “Night Court” lead-in.

Produced by Lionsgate in association with Universal Television, the multicam comedy centers around the shifting family dynamics prompted by an amicable divorce.

The official logline reads: “Jim and Julia decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.”

Night-Court-Season-2
Likewise, when combining “Night Court’s” Dec. 23 holiday episode and its Season 2 premiere on Jan. 2, the comedy series brought in 9 million viewers across all platforms, including linear, digital and Peacock.

Starring “Night Court” original cast member John Larroquette as well as Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort and Lacretta, “Night Court” Season 1 scored ratings success for NBC with the series premiere scoring 8 million viewers across broadcast and Peacock.

Fans of the original courtroom comedy, which ran from 1984-1992, were elated to see the return of original cast member Marsha Warfield in the Season 2 premiere episode, following her surprise cameo in the Season 1 finale.

Hailing from After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, Larroquette and Melissa Rauch also executive produce the series alongside Dan Rubin and Winston Rauch and John Larroquette.

Night-Court
