“Found” and “The Irrational” have been renewed for second seasons at NBC, the network announced Wednesday.

Both freshman dramas debuted their first seasons this fall, and have landed as the most-watched broadcast series among Black audiences this season, with “Found” standing as No. 1 and “The Irrational” coming in at No. 2.

Additionally, “The Irrational” has soared to the most-watched new series in terms of total viewers while “Found” has grown to the top-rated new drama within the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49. Both dramas have become NBC’s top digital launches across all major platforms to date.

“These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (‘Found’) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (‘The Irrational’), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly,” NBCUniversal Entertainment president of scripted content Lisa Katz said in a statement. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

In “Found,” Shanola Hampton stars as PR specialist Gabi Mosely, whose crisis management team is determined to share the stories of the hundreds of thousands of people of color who go missing each year in the U.S. As Gabi works to spread awareness for those whom the country has forgotten about, a chilling secret of her own comes to light.

“Found,” which premieres Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC, will return Jan. 9 after its Dec. 12 telecast for the final two episodes of the season.

Hailing from Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, EPs for “Found” include Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn.

“The Irrational” stars Jesse L. Martin as prolific behavioral science professor Alec Mercer, whose unique expertise lends itself to high-stakes cases across governments, law enforcement and corporations.

Based on Dan Ariely’s book, “Predictably Irrational,” and produced by Universal Television, “The Irrational” is executive produced by Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Sam Baum and David Frankel.

The drama will air the final four episodes of its first installment beginning Monday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. on NBC. Both “Found” and “The Irrational” stream the day after their premiere on Peacock.