Chris Aronson to Exit as Paramount Domestic Distribution Chief Amid Skydance Takeover

Paramount domestic distribution chief Chris Aronson will step down from his position on Dec. 1, ending his six-year run at the company.

Before his departure, Aronson will oversee the release of Paramount’s true crime tragicomedy “Roofman” starring Channing Tatum, due out this Friday, and Edgar Wright’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Running Man” starring Glen Powell, which will be released Nov. 14.

His departure comes as Paramount continues to undergo executive shifts following the completion of the studio’s acquisition by Skydance earlier this year, with Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg appointed as Paramount’s new co-chairs. Last month, Marc Weinstock stepped down as head of the studio’s marketing team, with former Warner Bros. and Universal exec Josh Goldstine taking over the role.

“I believe more than ever in the power of the theatrical experience, and I know that if we in distribution continue to collaborate with our partners in exhibition, not being afraid to be agents of change, we can continue to propel moviegoing forward,” Aronson said in a memo to employees. “And with true advocates of the moviegoing experience in Josh and Dana, I know you have a bright future ahead.”

Aronson joined Paramount in 2019 under then studio chief Jim Gianopulos, with whom Aronson had worked with during his 14-year stint at 20th Century Fox from 2005 to 2019.

During his time at Paramount, Aronson helped construct a film slate in 2022 that led to nearly $1.3 billion in domestic grosses, the studio’s best year since 2011. That was driven primarily by the $718 million grossed by “Top Gun: Maverick,” but also included hits like “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “The Lost City,” “Scream,” and “Jackass Forever.”

Along with “Top Gun: Maverick” and the “Sonic” films, other Paramount movies Aronson worked on include two “A Quiet Place” films, two “Mission: Impossible” films, two “Paw Patrol” films, “Rocketman,” “IF,” “Smile,” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Prior to his time at Fox and Paramount, Aronson was known for starting the theatrical division of the data analytics company Rentrak, which is known today as Comscore. He has also held positions at Destination Films, Signature Theatres, Columbia Pictures, Vestron Pictures, New World Pictures, Universal Pictures and MGM, the latter of which he served as its EVP and general sales manager.

Among exhibitors, Aronson has been known for taking part in elaborate and sometimes self-deprecating stunts at trade shows like CinemaCon to promote his films as well as his candid, no-punches-pulled commentary on where the movie theater industry needed to shape up. He has regularly called for theaters and studios to come together to cut down on pre-show length with fewer ads and trailers running before movies and for exhibitors to explore more ways to offer discounts to customers.

Aronson is a past chairman and president of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and a member of the Academy’s Executives Branch and its Executive Committee.

In his departure memo, Aronson concluded by quoting Wallace Hartley, the band leader in the movie “Titanic”: “It has been a privilege playing with you.”