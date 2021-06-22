Chris Brown Accused of Hitting Woman, Police Say

Singer Chris Brown has been accused of hitting a woman during an argument in his Tarzana home, according to local authorities.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a case involving the Grammy-winning artist is under investigation. The incident has been categorized as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday night at Brown’s Tarzana home. Once police arrived at the scene, Brown had left but an unidentified victim claimed he struck her during an argument.

There were no serious injuries reported and it is unclear as to whether Brown will face charges.

This incident is the second time that law enforcement has been called to Brown’s home in the last six weeks, with LAPD breaking up a birthday party early on May 6.

For many, the news will recall the notorious 2009 incident in which Brown physically assaulted Rihanna, who he was dating at the time. Brown plead guilty in the case but has gone on to incur a number of legal troubles since. Most recently, he was detained on drug and rape charges in Paris in 2019.