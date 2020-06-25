CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Ethics of Interviewing Brother Gov. Cuomo: ‘It Will Never Be Seen as Fair’ (Video)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo invited brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his primetime show Wednesday, where he acknowledged that their interviews “will never be seen as fair” and he’ll “never be objective,” but the chats between them serve a purpose amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course, I won’t always be able to keep having you on the show. It will never be seen as fair in people’s eyes and we both get that. That’s okay. You have plenty of people to talk to,” the “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor said, addressing those critical of the siblings’ segment.

He went on to praise his brother openly for his handling of the pandemic.

The younger Cuomo said, “I hope you are able to appreciate what you did in your state and what it means for the rest of the country now and what it will always mean to those who love and care about you the most. I’m wowed by what you did and more importantly, I’m wowed by how you did it. This was very hard. I know it’s not over, but obviously, I love you as a brother. Obviously, I’ll never be objective. Obviously, I think you’re the best politician in the country. I hope you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing’s perfect. You’ll have your critics, but I’ve never seen anything like what you did and that’s why I’m so happy to have had you on the show and I hope you know that.”

As the pandemic first tore through New York City and the country at large, Gov. Cuomo appeared on “Cuomo Prime Time” several times, offering up brotherly banter along with statistics and updates on the virus. While the routine got some laughs from viewers, it also drew ire from critics for being unethical.

Watch the segment below:

