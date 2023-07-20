Cindy from Fort Worth, Texas, probably didn’t expect Chris Cuomo to answer the way he did when she called into the former CNN anchor and reliably liberal commentator to gripe about the drumbeat of conservative curiosity about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

“I just want to say that I’m really tired of all the innuendo against Joe Biden,” Cindy (last name not given) said on Wednesday night’s “Cuomo.” “I have not found any evidence where they have shown that Biden is a crook or corrupt.”

But Cuomo wasn’t quite ready to let the Biden family off the hook just yet.

“I don’t disagree, but it’s too early. It’s too early,” he said. “I haven’t seen anything that Joe Biden knew or worked with or had anything to do with – look, Hunter’s texts were stupid. And reckless. And there are probably explanations that go to his behavior and his disposition.”

Cuomo has been critical of the Biden administration before, in particular its continued stonewalling on the issue of Hunter’s business dealings overseas. On Wednesday, he noted that nothing on that front has changed: “I think the administration should have gotten in front of it, and they didn’t. And now they’re paying for it.”

Particularly bothersome for the “Cuomo” host, however, is the amount of overseas money that flowed to various members of the Biden family that’s yet to be publicly accounted for, explained or even acknowledged.

“However, however, however — the payments to the family members have to be explained,” he said. “They stink. OK? It doesn’t make sense that that many members of the family were getting payments from foreign concerns. They have to explain it.”

But Cuomo also wan’t ready to wholly swallow the story from an IRS whistleblower who testified before Congress this week, saying he felt “handcuffed” when trying to look into Hunter’s taxes.

“If those efforts were blocked — and I don’t believe that they were — just a guy saying it is not enough for me,” he said. “I want to hear more proof that it was blocked and — that doesn’t make sense. Why let him be investigated at all, and charged?… But I’m open to it and you should be, as well.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.