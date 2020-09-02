Go Pro Today

Chris Cuomo Says ‘There’s Nothing’ to Misconduct Rumors in Audio Leaked by Fox News

“You can’t trust the media,” CNN anchor is heard saying to Michael Cohen in undated audio

| September 2, 2020 @ 7:19 AM

In audio leaked to Fox News and played on Tuesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says “there’s nothing” to any sexual misconduct rumors about him.

In an undated conversation with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen — which he didn’t realize was being recorded — Cuomo said, “I’m always careful when I talk to media, you know?”

He went on, “Do you know how many f—ing phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, ‘I heard he’s the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.’ Do I look like the kind of f—ing guy who’s gotta do that?”

Also Read: Fox News Threatens Sanctions Against Law Firm Over Carlson, Hannity Accusations

He said “there’s nothing” to the rumors and “you can’t trust the media.”

Representatives for Cuomo did not immediately return a request for comment, but President Donald Trump had plenty to say.

On Twitter, the president wrote of Cuomo, “Will Fredo be fired by Fake News @CNN? He speaks with great disrespect about women, and it will only get worse. Fredo’s Ratings are bad, so this is the time. Always terrible to speak to sleazebags, especially when you are being recorded. CNN has no choice, Fredo must go!”

It was unclear whether Cohen is one of the “sleazebags” to which Trump referred — though Carlson called him a “sleazeball” during the Tuesday night segment repeatedly — but Cohen, too weighed in on Twitter. He said the only people in possession of that audiotape besides himself were Trump and the Department of Justice and he didn’t authorize Fox News to run it.

Trump “and cronies violated my First amendment rights and now this,” Cohen wrote, “all to discredit me and my book. What’s next?”

Cuomo has not publicly been named in any misconduct cases. In July, frequent Fox News guest Cathy Areu named Carlson in a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct. And at least 25 women have come forward in recent years accusing Trump of sexual misconduct ranging from ogling to rape.

Bill O'Reilly Sexual Harassment Scandal: Complete Timeline of Events (Photos)

  • Bill O'Reilly timeline recap sexual harassment fox news Getty Images
  • o'reilly trump interview cable news ratings timeline sexual harassment Fox News
  • bill O'Reilly sexual harassment andrea mackris timeline recap 2004 Fox News
  • bill o'reilly fox news huddy sexual harassment claim settlement recap timeline scandal Fox News
  • Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment allegations timeline Getty Images
  • Andrea Tantaros roger ailes bill o'reilly sexual harassment allegations timeline recap lawsuit Getty Images
  • bill oreilly o'reilly sponsors sexual harassment scandal fox news timeline recap Mitsubishi/BMW
  • Bill OReilly Donald Trump sexual harassment timeline Fox News
  • Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment scandal sponsors timeline recap angie's list Fox News
  • Bill O'Reilly, Brie Larson, Patton Oswalt Getty Images
  • Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment scandal sponsors mypillow crowne plaza timeline recap Getty Images
  • fox news logo bill o'reilly sexual harassment scandal timeline recap Fox News
  • Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment scandal recap timeline sponsors Getty Images
  • SNL Saturday night live alec baldwin donald trump bill o'reilly sexual harassment timeline NBC
  • Brian Stelter Bill O'Reilly Lisa Bloom investigate fox news sexual harassment timeline CNN
  • bill oreilly oreilly factor final episode sexual harassment timeline recap Fox News
  • Rupert Murdoch bill o'reilly sexual harassment fox news letter message timeline recap Getty Images
  • fire bill o'reilly rally timeline fox news sexual harassment recap Getty Images
  • Lachlan Murdoch Bill OReilly James Murdoch sexual harassment timeline recap Getty Images/Fox News
  • bill oreilly o'reilly factor fox news fire sexual harassment scandal timeline recap ultraviolet UltraViolet
  • After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel Getty Images
1 of 21

Everything you need to know about Bill O’Reilly’s ouster at Fox News

“The O’Reilly Factor” host Bill O’Reilly, the most-watched and most profitable personality on cable news, is officially out at Fox News. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fox profit machine’s fall from grace amid sexual harassment scandals.

View In Gallery

Related Content