Chris Cuomo to Take Pre-Planned Vacation Amid Brother Andrew Cuomo’s Harassment Scandal

Chris Cuomo is set to begin a pre-planned, weeklong vacation, the anchor said on a CNN podcast on Monday.

The vacation comes after a week in which the New York attorney general issued a report detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo, who has not covered his brother’s scandal on his CNN primetime show, described the vacation as a pre-planned yearly tradition.

“Every year, I take my birthday week off,” Cuomo said on CNN’s “The Handoff” podcast, which he co-hosts with fellow CNN host Don Lemon. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Cuomo said he would be spending the week at his home in Long Island with his family.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that Andrew Cuomo was found to have violated laws, created a hostile work environment, harassed staffers and even retaliated after being publicly accused. The governor denied the allegations of misconduct in a press conference earlier this week, saying he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

Chris Cuomo has previously said he would not cover the accusations against his brother on “Cuomo Prime Time,” noting that other CNN shows would be better equipped to handle the story. “Obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother,” the host said on his show back in March.

It was later reported that the host also advised his brother and members of the governor’s staff after the scandal first broke, a move CNN called “inappropriate.” According to a New York Times report earlier this week, CNN executives earlier this year offered to let Cuomo take a leave of absence from the network to formally advise his brother, an offer the host declined.