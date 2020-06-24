Chris D'Elia

What's Next for Chris D'Elia's Films After Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Three stand-up specials featuring the comedian are currently streaming on Netflix as well

Even though Chris D’Elia was dropped by CAA and Three Arts Management this week after multiple women accused him of predatory online behavior when they were minors, the actor and comedian still has three completed films in the pipeline.

D’Elia next stars alongside Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” the already-wrapped follow-up to the auteur’s 2004 zombie remake “Dawn of the Dead.” Netflix, the film’s distributor, declined to comment on the film’s status — but it seems unlikely that the streamer would go back into production to recast D’Elia’s role.

The comedian also has a supporting role in “Life in a Year,” a romantic drama starring Jaden Smith as a 17-year-old boy who learns his girlfriend is dying and plans to give her their entire life together in the year she has left. The film, which also stars Cara Delevingne, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Nia Long, was shot in 2017. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, the film was set up at Sony but has not been active at the studio for quite some time and has no release date. (The studio ended its partnership with Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment in January 2018).

Also Read: Chris D'Elia Denies Accusations of Soliciting Sex From Underage Girls Online

Then there’s “Film Fest,” director/co-writer Marshall Cook’s indie starring Matt Cook as a struggling filmmaker who travels to an obscure film festival to sell his film. D’Elia appears in a teaser trailer for the indie, which also stars Ellen Wong, Sara Rue, Rachael Leigh Cook and Will Sasso. But the film, which wrapped production, does not appear to have a distribution deal in place. (Marshall Cook did not respond to a request for comment.)

And lastly, D’Elia’s stand-up special “No Pain,” which launched on Netflix just two months ago. While Netflix did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, the special has remained on the streaming service since the accusations against D’Elia surfaced last week — along with two earlier specials, “Incorrigible” (2015) and “Man on Fire” (2017).

Last week, Twitter user @girlpowertbh shared screenshots of conversations she says took place between her and D’Elia in 2014 when she was 16 years old. D’Elia would have been 34 at the time. Soon after, a number of other women shared similar stories of D’Elia exhibiting what they called predatory behavior.

Also Read: Chris D'Elia Dropped by CAA, 3 Arts Management After Sexual Misconduct Accusations Involving Underage Girls

The comedian has since denied ever pursuing underage girls. As a result of the accusations, though, Comedy Central, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have removed an episode of “Workaholics” which portrays D’Elia as a child molester.

The comedian also had a similar role on the second season of the Netflix series “You,” playing a famous comedian named Henderson who had a secret sex dungeon where he brought underage girls.

