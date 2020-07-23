Chris D’Elia Prank Show Scrapped at Netflix After Sexual Harassment Accusations

Comedian was set to star alongside “Schooled” star Bryan Callen

July 23, 2020
Chris D'Elia



Netflix has scrapped plans for a prank show starring comedian Chris D’Elia, TheWrap has confirmed.

D’Elia had closed a deal to create the show with his friend and “Schooled” star Bryan Callen earlier this year, but the deal was scrapped when D’Elia first came under fire for sexual harassment last month, according to an individual familiar with the situation.

The unscripted series, which had not been announced, was set “to focus on the relationship between the two comics and their affinity for pulling high jinks,” according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the news. It had not yet gone into production.

Also Read: What's Next for Chris D'Elia's Films After Sexual Misconduct Accusations

The accusations against De’Elia surfaced last month when a number of women shared similar stories of D’Elia exhibiting predatory behavior online. Several of the women said they were underage when the conversations with D’Elia occurred. D’Elia was dropped by his representatives at CAA and 3 Arts when the allegations first became public, but the comedian has denied any inappropriate or illegal conduct.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he said in a statement. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

“That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better,” he continued.

