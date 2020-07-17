Chris Dickey, Noted Foreign Correspondent and Author, Dies at 68

The Daily Beast foreign editor Chris Dickey died unexpectedly in Paris Thursday at the age of 68. The cause of death was heart failure, according to the Daily Beast’s editor in chief Noah Shachtman.

The outlet posted a tribute to Dickey’s decades-long career, which included stints at the Washington Post and Newsweek, and praised his personality. Correspondent-at-large Barbie Latza Nadeau wrote about helping Dickey through a period of temporary blindness when they were both overseas, describing how they bonded as he discussed his experiences in media.

The son of poet and novelist James Dickey, he went on to write books himself, publishing a mix of novels and non-fiction that earned him spots on the New York Times bestsellers’ list.

“He was a grateful man, thankful for every person he met, every story someone told him, every article he was able to edit to perfection and for journalism as it was and to what it is evolving,” Nadeau added.

Online, journalists reacted to the news, posting their own tributes.

TheWrap’s editor in chief Sharon Waxman wrote, “Devastated to learn this news. Chris was one of the last, great correspondents abroad with flair and a love of great stories and the great things in life. Crushed and saddened. Thank you Chris for letting me in the club.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wrote, “Shaken by this news. Chris Dickey was truly a legend (and that’s without having known until this obituary that his father wrote Deliverance or about his many books which I now am determined to read) and one of our favorite guests on #amjoy. Rest in peace.”

“This is a heartbreaking loss for all who revered him as a writer, correspondent and colleague: He was one of the last of his kind. Our deepest sympathy to his wonderful family,” wrote NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell.

Added NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny, “Chris was so good. Covered conflicts that most young reporters at an internet news website couldn’t imagine. But he was so generous with his experience, so curious about emerging beats and agile with an evolving industry.

I am devastated to learn of the sudden death of great journalist and beloved colleague Chris Dickey,” tweeted MSNBC reporter Chris Jansing. “Can’t imagine Paris without his magnetic presence or our coverage of major foreign stories without his deep knowledge. He was generous, kind, witty and brilliant. RIP Christopher.”

Brian Williams paid tribute to Dickey in an in memoriam segment Thursday night, calling him “our man in Paris” and “the real deal.” Watch it below:

Brian took a moment during our program tonight to say a few words about Christopher Dickey, a friend of the show and a veteran journalist with a storied career. He died Thursday in Paris at the age of 68. pic.twitter.com/TCzPvjvwUR — 11th Hour (@11thHour) July 17, 2020

According to the tribute, Dickey is survived by his wife Carol, son James and three grandchildren.