Chris Evans said his time acting in the film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” was the most fun he’d ever had on a movie.

The “Captain America” actor revealed his sentiments during a GQ interview titled “Chris Evans Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters.” In the video, which you can watch above, he broke down his most popular roles, and playing Lucas Lee just so happened to be one of his memorable performances from his career.

“The pitch for Scott Pilgrim was so strange,” Evans said. “But [Edgar Wright] kind of said, ‘Lucas Lee is this movie star, but he really doesn’t have much range, and he thinks he’s great but he’s actually terrible, and I think you’d be perfect. I said, ‘…OK.’”

Though it was physically challenging at different points during production, Evans recalled how action-packed it was on-screen and off-screen.

“Mary’s [Elizabeth Winstead] in the corner working with swords and [Michael Cera] and Jason [Schwartzman] are over there doing this big action sequence. So you’re just happy to be a part of it. That’s probably the most fun I’ve had on a movie. Early in my career, 20s, but a big cast of people in the same place.”

Evans mentioned that even after he’d fulfilled his duties for the film, he still wanted to be on set with the rest of the cast.

“The cast was very connected,” Evans said. “Leaving was heartbreaking. It was truly like the first I was like, ‘I mean, I can just hang out guys if you need me.’ You don’t want to miss a beat. Another film where there was a rehearsal period. That was more physical-based. A lot of people had action sequences. I had to learn how to skateboard. But the rehearsal was so fun, then you leave and come back for a month later to do your bit and you just have such horrible FOMO. You just, ‘Well, what have you guys been doing? Have you been having fun. Send me pictures.’”

Evans said the cast is still as tight as ever, and have picked up where they left off for the animated series remake of the movie “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” which is set to land on Netflix Nov. 17.

“Yeah, to this day that email chain is still very active,” Evans said. “It’s nice to know that one continues to find new audiences and it’s kind of created a little bit of like a cult following. That’s why we’re doing this animated series. I’ve just never been a part of something where all Edgar had to do was say, ‘Hey, you guys want to do this’ and it was a race to jump, everyone. ‘Yes, of course, of course, no brainer.’ So yeah, it’s a little family.”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” was directed by Wright, and was adapted from the graphic novel “Scott Pilgrim.” The film made its debut on Aug. 13, 2010.