Just shy of six months into his reign as People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Evans has reached a conclusion: heavy is the head that wears the sexy crown. But that’s mostly just because the winner has to deal with a bit of hazing from their friends.

Evans appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC on Monday night in support of his upcoming Apple TV+ film “Ghosted.” But, since the last time Evans had been on the show, he had earned the new title, and Fallon wanted to know more about it.

Specifically, he was curious as to whether Evans has talked to his Marvel co-star and Sexiest Man predecessor, Paul Rudd, about the experience. At that, Evans admitted he had, because he and Rudd are in a fantasy football league together.

“So they haze you, and it almost feels like it’s — that’s all that title does is give you a hard time, you know what I mean?” Evans said with a laugh. “Like, nobody on the street’s like ‘Hey. You know what? You did it.’ No, they’re just busting your balls.”

Back in November, when Evans was first awarded the title, he specifically gave love to Rudd in his Instagram post, saying that “it’s damn near impossible” to follow in his footsteps, “but I’ll do my best.”

“Which is true,” Evans said on Monday night. “I mean, pretty much in any capacity, it’s tough to follow him, isn’t it?”

You can watch Fallon’s full interview with Chris Evans in the video above.