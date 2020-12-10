Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Origin Story Feature

Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s standalone film about the iconic character, it was announced on Thursday during Disney’s Investor Day.

Angus MacLane will direct the origin story about the space ranger we’ve come to know and love in the “Toy Story” franchise.

Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter explained during the presentation that Buzz Lightyear was supposed to be the central focus of the first “Toy Story,” before Tom Hanks’ Woody moved to the forefront. Tim Allen famously voiced Buzz in the “Toy Story” films.

MacLane co-directed “Finding Dory” and served as an animator on Pixar films like “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” WALL·E” and “Ratatouille.”

Evans, of course, played Captain America in several Marvel films, including last year’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Most recently, he starred in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” and in the TV miniseries “Defending Jacob.” He will next star in “Don’t Look Up” and “The Gray Man.”

“Toy Story” is the 20th-highest-grossing franchise worldwide and the fourth-highest-grossing animated franchise. The films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide, with the fourth film hitting theaters just last year.