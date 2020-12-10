Go Pro Today

Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Origin Story Feature

Angus MacLane will direct

| December 10, 2020 @ 4:43 PM Last Updated: December 10, 2020 @ 5:05 PM
chris evans buzz lightyear

Getty Images; Disney/Pixar

Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s standalone film about the iconic character, it was announced on Thursday during Disney’s Investor Day.

Angus MacLane will direct the origin story about the space ranger we’ve come to know and love in the “Toy Story” franchise.

Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter explained during the presentation that Buzz Lightyear was supposed to be the central focus of the first “Toy Story,” before Tom Hanks’ Woody moved to the forefront. Tim Allen famously voiced Buzz in the “Toy Story” films.

Also Read: Chris Evans Goes Viral Again Showing Off Key Skills (Video)

MacLane co-directed “Finding Dory” and served as an animator on Pixar films like “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” WALL·E” and “Ratatouille.”

Evans, of course, played Captain America in several Marvel films, including last year’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Most recently, he starred in Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” and in the TV miniseries “Defending Jacob.” He will next star in “Don’t Look Up” and “The Gray Man.”

“Toy Story” is the 20th-highest-grossing franchise worldwide and the fourth-highest-grossing animated franchise. The films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide, with the fourth film hitting theaters just last year.

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth Top Forbes' 2019 Highest-Paid Actors List (Photos)

  • Forbes Highest Paid Actors 2019 Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Paul Rudd Ant-Man Getty Images
  • Chris Evans Getty Images
  • Adam Sandler Netflix
  • Bradley Cooper Paul Thomas Anderson Getty Images
  • Jackie Chan Getty Images
  • Akshay Kumar Getty Images
  • Robert Downey Jr Iron Man Pepper Potts Tony Stark Getty Images
  • Chris Hemsworth Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty Images
1 of 11

Other Avengers Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Paul Rudd round out top 10

Dwayne Johnson and a score of Avengers, including Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, have topped Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid actors of 2019. The list is a big change from last year when George Clooney held the top spot and is now absent from the list. Check out the other actors who earned big paydays this year.

View In Gallery