Chris Gethard’s ‘Beautiful/Anonymous’ Podcast to Be Adapted as 4-Part Series for Topic (Exclusive)

Series sees Gethard take the call of one random guest and speak to them for up to an hour

| June 30, 2020 @ 2:20 PM Last Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 2:27 PM

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Chris Gethard’s podcast “Beautiful/Anonymous” is getting the streaming treatment.

Topic, the streaming service from First Look Media, has ordered a four-part series based on the podcast with Gethard set to host. The announcement came during Gethard’s appearance on Topic’s panel “Comedy, Coping & Change: Finding Hope in Humor,” which is part of TheWrap’s Emmy Season Screening Series.

Each episode of the series will see Chris Gethard take the call of one random stranger. The caller may hang up at any time, but Gethard is obligated to speak to them for up to one hour. Topic describes the series as a “raw, unplanned exchange between a civilian and a master of conversation.”

Past podcast episodes have included a survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting who turned tragedy into positive action, a mother calling from a children’s hospital awaiting the results of her 10-year-old daughter’s cancer scan, a young woman who decided to embark on a year of “sexploration” only to quickly find herself in an uncomfortable and potentially dangerous encounter that she was able to escape from, and a young woman who not only came out to her family but got her Trump-supporting neighbor to help her hang a Pride flag out her front door.

Also Read: 'The Chris Gethard Show' Canceled: 'The Pressure Was at Times Outweighing the Fun'

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Topic on this series adaptation of my podcast,” Chris Gethard said in a statement. “I’m lucky my job has been to connect with strangers all over the world and I can’t wait to do it in this new format. We’ll have the same intense, intimate conversations but now you’ll be able to see the actual confusion in my eyes.”

Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic, added, “Chris has a special talent for getting people to open up, and the resulting conversations are powerful, uplifting, and often very funny. As long-time fans of the podcast, we’re very excited to bring these stories, and Chris’ friendly and sincere conversation-style, to Topic.”

Line By Line Productions will produce the series, with Frank Garritano serving as co-executive producer and Debbie DeMontreux as executive producer for Topic. Production on the series is scheduled to begin this summer.

Here’s when 58 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

