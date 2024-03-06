Nearly three years after Chris Harrison departed the “Bachelor” franchise, the former ABC host has accepted a new gig in front of the camera.

Harrison and wife Lauren Zima will host a currently untitled morning talk show for Dr. Phil McGraw’s upcoming Merit Street Media venture, the network announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Harrison will also create and host a planned reality dating show. It will tape at Merit Street’s studios in Dallas-Ft. Worth.

“Dr. Phil Primetime” is set to launch the new cable broadcasting and streaming network on April 2. Harrison will be a regular contributor.

The now-podcast host was the longtime star of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” since the original series’ debut in 2002. He left ABC in June 2021 following a racism controversy and has since apologized.

Harrison was replaced by Jesse Palmer, Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Emmanuel Acho in varying roles, with Palmer remaining the sole host across the three dating shows.

Meanwhile, “Dr. Phil” ended in May 2023 after 21 seasons in syndication.

Dr. Phil’s Merit Street was established in partnership with the Trinity Broadcasting Network. “Multiple hours of daily live news broadcasts will unfold, embodying Merit Street Media’s commitment to delivering engaging and informative content” to 65 million homes, per an official logline.

“The Bachelor” Season 28 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.