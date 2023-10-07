Chris Hayes Says a Vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House ‘Is a Proxy Vote for Donald Trump’ (Video)

MSNBC host Chris Hayes unpacked the news that Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker of the House on Friday night, explaining how Jordan as speaker would be a “near-worst-case scenario” in the wake of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster.

As the Republican party now scrambles to fill the speaker of the House role after this week’s vote to expel McCarthy, Donald Trump – the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election who is also under four indictments – endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday. But on Friday’s “All In,” Hayes explained why Jordan would be a “proxy” for Trump.

“A vote for Jordan from any Republican, but especially from vulnerable members, is a vote for a MAGA extremist. It is a proxy vote for Donald Trump. Donald Trump’s anointed him. Heck, it’s a vote for Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz, who have both endorsed him.”

Gaetz led the efforts to remove McCarthy. Hayes said a vote for Jordan solves “absolutely nothing” and “represents everything that is wrong with the Republican party,” adding that Jordan “is the member of congress who was arguably most involved in Donald Trump’s coup.”

The host noted that Liz Cheney and the January 6 committee subpoenaed Jordan to discover more about what he knew about Trump’s insurrection, but Jordan ignored the subpoena and never showed up. Hayes also pointed out that Jordan was awarded the Medal of Freedom from Trump five days after Jan. 6.

“Jim Jordan is one of the most MAGA-devoted members of the caucus, the same group of people that produced the very situation we are in now with a destructive, ungovernable Republican majority in the House,” Hayes said. “In the words of former Speaker John Boehner, he is a political terrorist.”

Watch Hayes’ full segment on Jordan in the video above.