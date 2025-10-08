Chris Hayes slammed Pam Bondi for “trolling” senators during her Senate Judiciary Committee testimony, saying the attorney general perfectly showed that she represents President Trump – not the United States.

“The government’s top lawyer, Pam Bondi, traveled to Capitol Hill and demonstrated to the entire country why she may be the worst attorney general in this country’s history,” Hayes said Tuesday during his MSNBC segment of “All in With Chris Hayes.”

“Bondi was supposed to be testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in her very first oversight hearing since becoming the country’s chief legal officer, but instead she made clear what we had all begun to assume, that she’s Trump’s lawyer, not America’s,” Hayes said after laying out the slew of instances in which he feels Bondi failed the country, including “misleading the public on the Epstein files” and “blasting judges who dare to act as a check on administration.”

“We haven’t seen an attorney general quite like Pam Bondi,” Hayes added.

On Tuesday, senators questioned Bondi about several Trump administration actions, including the Justice Department’s investigations and handling of the Epstein files. Per CBS News, Bondi declined to comment directly several of the politician’s inquiries and deflected others.

Hayes said her approach to responses was true to her MAGA base.

“She sort of did it in sort of textbook MAGA fashion trolling Senators, evading their questions with scripted insults and comebacks dripping with contempt for the elected officials who dared to question her authority,” Hayes said of Bondi’s performance.

“A lot of those questions weren’t even like, gotcha questions,” Hayes said after a laugh. “‘What is the legal rationale for that?’”

