‘The View’ Hosts Rip Pam Bondi’s ‘Pee-wee Herman’-Like Hearing: ‘I’ve Seen More Dignity in ‘Housewives’ Reunions’

Attorney General Pam Bondi testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and during the hearing she was largely combative with Democrats. For the hosts of “The View,” it was eerily similar to Pee Wee Herman, or a reality show reunion.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts largely shredded Bondi’s testimony, taking particular issue with the fact that she “had a file against every person sitting on the committee,” rather than actual prepared statements. Indeed, Bondi would refer to papers in front of her each time she was confronted about something, and hurl an accusation back at whoever said.

“She had an audience of one,” host Sunny Hostin argued. “She was performing for President Trump.”

For her part, host Joy Behar thought it could’ve been Bondi’s attempt at avoiding perjury.

“So it was all deflection and also, ‘J’accuse! I know what I am, but what are you?’ A lot of Pee-wee Herman in there,” Behar mocked.

Host Sara Haines called Bondi out for her responses regarding convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, while moderator Whoopi Goldberg largely wanted to know how much the hearing cost taxpayers. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin echoed Whoopi’s sentiments as well.

“I mean, honestly, I’ve just seen more dignity in ‘Housewives’ reunions,” Farah Griffin said. “Like when you see the clips of this, you’re just watching and you’re like, ‘What is going on?’ And I would like to know what it cost, because I would remind folks at home, the federal government is shut down right now.”

