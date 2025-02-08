Chris Hayes Says Conservatives Need to ‘Stay the F— Out’ of Parents of Trans Kids’ Decisions | Video

Chris Hayes was a guest on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday night and came prepared with a word for conservatives who support banning gender-affirming care for minors: “Just stay the f–k out of their business, and let them make that decision. That’s their decision to make. And you don’t have to make that for your family.”

“I’m not going to tell you what to do with your family,” Hayes added.

'Stay The F**k Out Of Their Business!' MSNBC's Chris Hayes Hits Back At Bill Maher Over Trans Kids https://t.co/cRes6KZrTI via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/Gq86n6FZld — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) February 8, 2025

Maher, who has repeatedly clashed with guests who are supportive of gender-affirming care and transgender people, pushed back against Hayes’ comment. “Well, I mean, but the argument is whether the child should make the decision,” he cut in.

“But the child is never making the decision,” Hayes rebutted. “The parents are always making the decision. Parents consent to medical care.”

Maher again insisted that “here in California, you’re allowed to hide it from the parents if the kid is,” before he added, “I think in the vast majority, we’ve been hearing from parents right now, whose kids medical care has been interrupted. I think there’s a way to talk about, of course, they would say it’s not medical care.”

Not to be swayed, Hayes answered, “I think they should mind their own business. And I think that’s true about a lot of things.”

“I don’t think what people wanted was for the women CIA agents at the CIA to be told that they can’t get together once a month to celebrate former women spies,” he continued, pointing out another consequence of one of Trump’s executive actions. “I think fundamental parts of what we call in this country the traditions of pluralism, which is what this country is. And pluralism is another word for diversity.”

Trump’s order against “special observances” aims to put a stop to nation-wide holidays and observances such as Black History Month, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pride, Juneteenth, and more. The order also paused “employee networking groups.”

“If we’re not going to use [diversity], let’s use pluralism,” Hayes added. “The fundamental, there’s a majority that understands that we all come from different places. And part of what makes this country work is we acknowledge and we negotiate those differences.”

You can watch the interview with Chris Hayes in the video above.