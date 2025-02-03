Lady Gaga Says ‘Trans People Are Not Invisible’ in Grammys Speech | Video

Lady Gaga acknowledged the trans community in her Grammys acceptance speech alongside Bruno Mars on Sunday, two weeks after President Donald Trump declared in his inauguration speech that there are “only two genders, male and female.”

“Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up,” the pop star said while accepting her award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Die With a Smile.” “Music is love, thank you.”

Earlier in the night Chappell Roan also delivered a message of hope and acknowledgment to the trans community on the red carpet.

“It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never no matter what happens take trans joy away,” said the artist, who has been outspoken about taking inspiration from the queer community. “That has to be protected more than anything.”

The openly queer artist won for Best New Artist for her debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.”

Gaga also premiered a new song “Abracadabra” from her upcoming album “Mayhem” during a commercial break for the award show. The artist is set to headline Coachella later this spring.