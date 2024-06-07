Chris Hayes Advises Steve Bannon to Find ‘a Guest Host for His Podcast’ Ahead of Prison Sentence | Video

Taking a look at Trump crony Steve Bannon’s impending prison sentence, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes had some blunt advice: “He could talk all he wants about revenge. His number one concern should be finding a guest host for his podcast for four months.”

“Steve Bannon is going to prison. It’s been a long time coming. Today, the former adviser to Donald Trump, who wears two button down shirts on top of each other for no discernible reason, was ordered to report to prison for four months starting on July 1 for his conviction on federal contempt of Congress charges nearly two years ago,” Hayes explained.

Hayes ran down the reasons why Bannon is headed to jail — refusing to appear before the Jan. 6 congressional committee. Hayes also noted how this is “hardly Mr Bannon’s first brush with the law,” reminding viewers that he was previously indicted for defrauding Trump supports via a phony scheme to privately fund a border wall. Bannon, Hayes reminded viewers, was spared jail time because Trump pardoned him, likely because “Bannon proved himself to be a vital ally during the attempted coup [of Jan. 6, 2021].”

Hayes then ran down the myriad ways Bannon aided and abetted Trump’s attempt to overthrow the government after his 2020 election loss, bringing him back to how Bannon was convicted of contempt of congress in 2022.

“Almost two years after being convicted, Steve Bannon is going to prison. But that’s not all, because Bannon is also facing a state criminal indictment here in New York” for the border wall scheme, Hayes continued.

“Bannon likes to whine about ‘vengeance is coming’ for the people who put him away. The real explanation is much simpler. Donald Trump’s a criminal convicted on 34 felony counts, who surrounds himself with a bunch of other criminals… Steve Bannon joins a real rogues gallery of Trump associates going to prison,” Hayes said.

“He could talk all he wants about revenge. His number one concern should be finding a guest host for his podcast for four months.”

