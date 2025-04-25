Chris Hayes Mocks Trump’s Rapidly Declining Approval Ratings: ‘He’s Never Been Very Popular’ | Video

MSNBC host Chris Hayes examined Donald Trump’s approval ratings, which continued to tank this week across the board in areas like the economy, immigration, federal funding for healthcare research and DEI policies.

“What they are doing is widely unpopular,” Hayes said on Thursday night’s episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.” “Now, the key here is that Donald Trump wants you to believe desperately that he is popular. It’s all part of the con.”

The MSNBC host said that “just because he managed to win” even though it was “the first time in three tries” that Trump conflates the idea of how popular he is. “Conventional wisdom quickly congealed that America was Trump country, that he was a political Colossus,” he added. “Remember, the guy won by about a point and a half. Hardly a landslide.”

Hayes continued to dive into his specific numbers: “He was inaugurated with basically the highest approval rating that he has ever had, which also happened to be the second lowest approval rating ever for a new president, topped only by himself the first time around. He’s never been very popular, and his approval rating has only gone down since.”

Hayes went on to point out that even Fox News was forced to show that the president’s numbers have been declining in recent weeks and played a clip of the conservative network comparing his approval ratings to past presidents like Obama, Biden and Bush.

“Boy, that’s a tough graphic if you’re Donald Trump sitting in the White House watching Fox News all day,” Hayes joked. “That’s the kind of clip that really gets Donald Trump yelling at the TV. In fact, he’s now calling for Fox’s pollster to be fired. We’re not even 100 days in and Trump is already at the ‘polls are fake’ stage.”

Hayes added that Trump’s number have taken a hit in every major political issue and started with the economy. The MSNBC host noted that, in theory, this area was traditionally Trump’s biggest strength. Despite the issue being his “bread and butter” Fox News’ poll had the president at a 56% disapproval rating in how he was handling the economy, compared to a 38% positive opinion.

“He’s underwater by 18 points,” Hayes added. “It’s not hard to see why. He ran on making things cheaper on day one. That was his promise. But maybe you’ve noticed that things are not cheaper. They are not. Instead, he started a trade war. Tanked the stock market. Is about to make everything more expensive.”

He continued: “The data here is crystal clear, right? Keep in mind, and this is key, stuff hasn’t even really started to get more expensive yet. The fallout from the tariffs takes time. There’s a delayed reaction before we start seeing shortages and price hikes.”

Hayes also dove into his growing unpopularity in areas like immigration, where he said many were probably spooked by the lack of due process his administration has taken. Trump has faced growing backlash in recent weeks for his wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was sent to a terrorist prison in El Salvador without trial. The president has also had ICE abduct several foreign college students, who are here legally, off the streets of their universities.

“We’ve seen this now a few times,” Hayes said. “So whatever skills he has at marketing and branding, and they are considerable, one has to say, he does not have the same skills for governing. Turns out, people bought the packaging. But once again, we’re all reminded the product inside sucks.”

“Look at those numbers,” Hayes concluded. “Look at where the country’s at. They don’t have the American people on their side right now. And I think the data is pretty definitive on that.”

You can watch the full “All In with Chris Hayes” clip in the video above.