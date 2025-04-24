Bill Maher Responds to Larry David’s NY Times Story Ridiculing His Trump Dinner: ‘Insulting to 6 Million Dead Jews’

Bill Maher has responded to Larry David’s criticism of his recent meeting with President Trump at the White House, with the “Real Time” host saying the comedian’s New York Times op-ed was “kind of insulting to 6 million dead Jews.”

Maher’s comment was shared by Piers Morgan on Thursday on X, in a teaser clip for an upcoming conversation on his YouTube show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

His response comes a few days after David, without naming the comedian specifically, skewered Maher in a guest post titled “My Dinner With Adolf,” which effectively compared Maher’s visit with the president to someone meeting with Hitler in 1939.

“I knew I couldn’t change his views, but we need to talk to the other side — even if it has invaded and annexed other countries and committed unspeakable crimes against humanity,” David wrote in his Monday piece, mocking the tone of Maher’s recap of his meeting with Trump.

In Thursday’s sneak preview, Maher told Morgan he is friends with the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and did not want to discuss the op-ed too much and seemed to generally not be too worked up about it. Still, he did take exception with comparing meeting the president to meeting with Hitler on the eve of World War II and the Holocaust.

“I must say, you know, come on, man — Hitler, Nazis? Nobody has been harder about — and more prescient, I must say — about Donald Trump than me,” Maher said. “I don’t need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is. Just the fact that I met him in person didn’t change that, and the fact that I reported honestly is not a sin either.”

"It's kind of insulting to six million dead Jews…"



He then said it was insulting for David or anyone else to compare Trump to Hitler. “I just think it’s kind of insulting to 6 million dead Jews, you know,” Maher said. “That should kind of be in its own place in history.”

Maher then added that Hilter is the “GOAT” — or greatest of all time — “of evil” and that it is best to just not bring him up when making modern references.

The longtime “Real Time” host recapped a recent dinner he had with the president, Kid Rock and UFC boss Dana White at the start of his April 11 show. The comedian said President Trump was “gracious and measured” and did not resemble the leader he often criticizes. However, his meeting with the president was criticized by many on the left prior to David’s takedown in the Times, which you can read by clicking here.