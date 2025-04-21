Larry David Trolls Bill Maher’s Trump Meeting in ‘My Dinner With Adolf’ Op-Ed: ‘Private Hitler Was a Different Animal’

It feels safe to say that Larry David wasn’t impressed with Bill Maher’s recent dinner with President Donald Trump. The “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star mocked the controversial meeting in a New York Times op-ed titled “My Dinner With Adolf.”

“My Dinner With Adolf” is exactly what it sounds like — David recounting having an imagined dinner with Adolf Hitler in 1939. From the very beginning, the piece alludes that it’s about Maher, taking shots at the comedian’s center-left politics and softening toward the sitting president.

“I knew I couldn’t change his views, but we need to talk to the other side — even if it has invaded and annexed other countries and committed unspeakable crimes against humanity,” David wrote in the Monday satire piece.

But as it continues, it becomes clear that it’s less of a nod to Maher and more of a barely veiled takedown.

At one point, David recounts going on a pleasant tour of the Old Chancellery and seeing “some of the beautiful art on the walls that had been taken from the homes of Jews.” During his nearly 13-minute account of his dinner with Trump, Maher spent a great deal of time praising his tour of the White House.

David also includes a bit where he jokes to Hitler about his tan suit, calling the choice potentially “un-Führer-like.” That’s a clear nod to the 2014 debacle where many Republicans expressed outrage over then-President Barack Obama’s own tan suit. Fake Hitler’s response to the tan suit jab leads to the most telling comparison between the satirical op-ed and Maher’s reality.

Twelve days ago, I had dinner with President Trump, a dinner that my friend @KidRock set up because we share the belief that there has to be something better than hurling insults from 3000 miles away. pic.twitter.com/KE2t2eyBkI — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 12, 2025

“That amused him to no end, and I realized I’d never seen him laugh before. Suddenly he seemed so human. Here I was, prepared to meet Hitler, the one I’d seen and heard — the public Hitler. But this private Hitler was a completely different animal. And oddly enough, this one seemed more authentic, like this was the real Hitler. The whole thing had my head spinning,” David wrote.

This moment is nearly identical to Maher’s surprise over Trump laughing. “Just for starters, he laughs. I’ve never seen him laugh in public, but he does,” Maher said on the April 11 episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher.” “Everything I’ve ever not liked about him was — I swear to god — absent on this night with this guy … I know, your mind is blown. So is mine.”

Towards the end of his segment, Maher ended by praising Trump for accepting him as “a possible friend even though I’m not MAGA, which is the point of the dinner.” David also mocked that sentiment.

“‘I must say, mein Führer, I’m so thankful I came. Although we disagree on many issues, it doesn’t mean that we have to hate each other,’” David recalled telling fake Hitler. “And with that, I gave him a Nazi salute and walked out into the night.”

