Chris Hayes Torches Trump’s ‘Obvious Mental Decline’: ‘Breaking News… Trump Is 78 Years Old’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes slammed Donald Trump’s “diminished mental acuity” on Thursday night after the former president incoherently rambled during an event at the Economic Club of New York.

“We have some breaking news tonight, an exclusive scoop,” Hayes teased at the top of the segment. “It’s this: Donald Trump is 78 years old. Did you know that?”

The MSNBC anchor added that if Trump is reelected, “He will be the oldest person to ever be sworn in as President of the United States. He’s a man suffering from pretty obvious mental decline.”

Hayes compared the lack of coverage of Trump’s mental state to the “breathless coverage of Joe Biden’s age and fitness,” arguing we “are not seeing nearly as much discussion about Trump’s diminished mental acuity.”

“The press is not leading the coverage of this race as it was with Biden two months ago,” he continued. “It seems like everyone is grading Trump on a curve.”

Hayes noted that while Trump has always rambled, his current mental state “doesn’t sound like a person who should be anywhere near the nuclear codes.”

MSNBC then aired a clip of Trump from the event where his speech moves incoherently between transgender topics to abortion, arguing that people “actually execute the baby after birth.”

“It kills our birds. If you want to see a bird cemetery, go under a windmill sometime,” the clip continued. “They do kill — it kills all the birds.”

“These are all obvious and transparent lies,” Hayed noted. “I don’t think any serious person believes any of that.”

“The guy just says stuff,” the MSNBC anchor said.

Hayes added that he can’t tell whether Trump even believes what he says. “Is there a line anymore between deception and delusion?” he asked.

Watch the segment below.