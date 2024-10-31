Chris Hayes Warns Trump Plans to Repeat the 2020 Election Strategy: ‘Cheat and Sow Doubt’ | Video

While it’s possible Donald Trump will “win this election outright in six days” said Chris Hayes Wednesday night, “he’s been telegraphing for four years the plan – the definite plan — is to cheat and sow doubt about the outcome in advance.”

The plan already has backing from Steve Bannon, one of Trump’s chief supporters, who was released from prison Tuesday and spent his first free hours insisting “Trump’s main mistake on election night in 2020 was that he took too long to falsely declare victory, a mistake he said Trump shouldn’t make again this year.”

“This is all clear as day, right?” Hayes asked. “We’re all seeing this. They’re doing it on camera, and their microphones are not like running around in the dark. They are running the same “stop the steal” playbook as they did four years ago when they lost an election by four and a half points.”

Hayes pointed out that a reporter who attended Trump’s rally in North Carolina asked the candidate, who was seated behind the wheel of a garbage truck, if he could “imagine any circumstances under which you would be defeated but not say the election was stolen.” Trump was quick to answer, “If it was a corrupt election it could happen.”

When asked if he believes he will declare victory the night of the election, Trump replied, “I hope that we’re going to declare a victory every day and spend all that money on machines. It’s like, very sad when you get machines. You pay all that money and they talk about three days later. I think we’re going to have a big enough victory to maybe have it that way.”

The answers were “basically the same s–t,” Hayes explained. “This time, the Republican central message is getting an enormous signal boost, not just from Fox, of course, where it is, but from the social media platform X and its owner, Elon Musk, the Trump-loving, reactionary billionaire, the world’s biggest broker of disinformation.”

