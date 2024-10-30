Joe Rogan Reveals He Warned Tony Hinchcliffe About His Puerto Rico Joke Before Trump Rally

Joe Rogan says he tried to warn Tony Hinchcliffe not to tell his Puerto Rico joke onstage anymore prior to this past weekend’s Madison Square Garden rally.

While talking on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the podcast host explained how he told his fellow comedian in the past that his joke about calling Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage” would be the one “that’s gonna get you stabbed.” Hinchcliffe – an insult comic and host of the “Kill Tony” podcast – ultimately decided to re-tell the joke at Donald Trump’s campaign stop over the weekend anyway. It did not go over well.

“I’ve gotta tell you, that joke kills at comedy clubs. I don’t like the joke, [but] it kills,” Rogan said on Wednesday. “It’s just like, if you’re Puerto Rican and you hear that in the audience, you’re like [groans]. But it’s a funny joke. The joke does well. But I said to him, I go, ‘Dude, that’s the one that’s gonna get you stabbed.’ And he used to talk about it on stage, saying, ‘Joe Rogan always says that’s the one that’s gonna get me stabbed.’”

Indeed, the joke backfired. It pushed a number of Puerto Rican artists like Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny to publicly back Kamala Harris. Worse for Trump, singer Nicky Jam even retracted his endorsement of the former president because of Hinchcliffe’s joke.

“The reason I supported Donald Trump is because I believed it was best for the United States economy, where a lot of Latinos live … a lot of immigrants that are suffering over the state of the economy,” Jam said Wednesday, translated from Spanish using Google Translate. “With him being a businessman, I felt it was the right move.”

He went on to say that he never expected a comedian to then trash Puerto Rico weeks later, adding, “That’s why I’m renouncing my support for Donald Trump and stepping away from political conversation. Puerto Rico deserves respect.”

Rogan added on the podcast that political rallies aren’t places where comedy thrives. Had he known Hinchcliffe’s plan, he would have said “don’t you f–king dare do that joke.” The former “Fear Factor” star does, however, think the comedian will weather the storm.

“I think it’ll blow over, just like all these things do,” Rogan said. “There’s people that are always going to hate someone like Tony, and it’s going to make other people love him more. It’s just like, he’s going through it right now. He’s going through the storm.”