Chris Hemsworth to Star in Amazon MGM Deep Sea Thriller ‘Subversion’

Chris Hemsworth is set to star in the Amazon MGM deep sea thriller “Subversion,” which will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

Directed by Patrick Vollrath from a script by Andrew Ferguson, the film will star Hemsworth as a Naval commander who is blackmailed into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters. Along the way, he must outmaneuver blockades and other threats, including some that are inside the submarine.

Ferguson has written four scripts that have been named to the BlackList, including one called “Blood Rush” that is currently in development at Amazon MGM. Vollrath, who received an Oscar nomination for his 2016 short film “Everything Will Be Okay,” made his feature directorial debut with the airplane thriller “7500” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Hemsworth is set to star in another upcoming Amazon MGM film, “Crime 101,” which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Halle Berry and Monica Barbaro. The film is part of Amazon MGM’s plans to greatly expand its theatrical slate, effectively replacing 20th Century Fox as a wide release studio.

Hemsworth is also set to make his ninth appearance as Thor in Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” set for release in May 2026. He is repped by CAA and Greenberg Glusker. The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.